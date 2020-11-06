LATEST: Eight new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Eight new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, out of a national total of 499. There have also been eight additional deaths from the virus.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 169. The national figure is 196.4. There have been 376 cases of Covid-19 in the county over the last fortnight.

Of today's cases, 244 are men / 249 are women; 68% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old.

There have been 175 cases in Dublin, 72 in Cork, 29 in Limerick, 26 in Mayo, 21 in Meath and the remaining 176 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 292 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. There have been 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.