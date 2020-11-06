Daniel Flynn named in Kildare line-up

Daniel makes a welcome return to the Kildare starting XV for Sunday's Leinster SFC quarter final at O'Connor Park, Portlaoise, throw-in 5.30 (behind closed doors).

The Johnstownbridge, who has a history of hamstring problems, last played in the SFC semi final when his side lost to Moorefield.

Elsewhere both Mick O'Grady and Eoin Doyle have been ruled out through injury.

Shea Ryan moves to no 3 while Darragh Malone (Allenwood) comes in at corner back. Team captain, David Hyland moves back to the wing back position, while there are a few positional positions.

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mark Dempsey, Shea Ryan, Darragh Malone; David Hyland cpt, Con Kavanagh, Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Aaron Masterson; Fergal Conway, Ben McCormack, Paddy Brophy; Daniel Flynn, Darragh Kirwan, Jimmy Hyland.