Gardaí find €60,000 of cannabis during search of Portarlington house

An estimated €60,000 worth of cannabis herb has been found by Gardaí in Laois.

The discovery was made on Wednesday evening, November 4.

Laois Gardaí have confirmed the find which is part of an intelligence led operation.

"As part of an intelligence led operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Laois, Gardaí attached to the Laois Divisional Drug Unit conducted a search at a property in Portarlington yesterday evening, Wednesday 4th November 2020 at approximately 8pm.

"A domestic residence and a car were searched as part of the operation. Three kilogrammes of suspected cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €60,000 was seized by Gardaí. The drugs will now be sent for analysis.

They said that a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and taken to Portlaoise Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

It followed two arrests and a drugs find the day before in an apartment in Portlaoise.

Gardaí had located cocaine and cannabis with an estimated street value of €72,500 (subject to analysis) and a large amount of drug paraphernalia and cash. A follow-up search of a vehicle in Portlaoise uncovered another €3,500 of cocaine (subject to analysis) and over €3,000 in cash.