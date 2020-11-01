LATEST: 23 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare

Twenty-three new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, among 552 nationwide. Two additional deaths from coronavirus have also been recorded.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Kildare is now 240.5, below the national figure of 253.5. There have been 536 cases of the virus confirmed in Kildare in the last fortnight.

Of the national cases recorded today, 275 are men / 275 are women; 63% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 36 years old. 173 cases are in Dublin, 86 in Cork, 40 in Limerick, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 223 cases are across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 330 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 17 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.