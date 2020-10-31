Warning as Athy gardai sieze fireworks, cannabis

Gardai in Athy issued a warning as they discovered a consignment of fireworks and seized a cannabis plant during searches in Athy and Ballytore today, Saturday, October 31

"Remember fireworks are illegal and dangerous," said Kildare Garda Division, in a social media statement.

The emergency services and local gardai are expected to be on high alert this Halloween evening.

Kildare Fire Service said today:

"Halloween is an extremely busy time for the Fire Services throughout Ireland. Malicious behavior that require the Fire Service to attend puts those in real emergency situations at greater risk.

"Please act responsibly this Halloween and if you see anything that requires us to attend, please don't hesitate to call 999 and ask for Fire Service. We're always here if you need us."