Free concert from Russborough House in Blessington

The West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival is delighted to present Catriona Ryan (principal flute of the RTE National Symphony Orchestra), Fiachra Garvey (piano) and Paul Herriott (presenter) in a free-to-view online concert on Friday, November 12, at 8pm live from the saloon at Russborough House, Blessington.

The concert will be free to view on Facebook or Youtube — however, to ensure the West Wicklow Festival can continue to plan, support and employ those involved in the arts into the future, viewers will be invited to make a charitable donation before, during or after the concert. Donation details are available on the West Wicklow Festival Facebook page or its website. The concert will be streamed in high definition.