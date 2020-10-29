LATEST: 32 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare; six deaths reported nationwide

Thirty-two new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Kildare today, out of a nationwide total of 866. Six additional deaths from the virus have also been confirmed.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 290.3, and there have been 647 cases of the virus in the county in the last fortnight.

Of the cases notified today: 428 are men / 438 are women; 63% are under 45 years of age and the median age of those affected is 35 years old. 242 of the cases are in Dublin, 166 in Cork, 56 in Donegal, 54 in Galway, 44 in Meath and the remaining 304 cases are spread across another 20 counties.

As of 2pm today, 328 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 43 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations have occurred in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “It is vitally important that if you are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19 that you self-isolate and phone your GP for further advice.”

“Self-isolate means stay in your room and avoid contact with other members of your household. Doing this will protect those you live with by interrupting the chain of transmission.”

“I again appeal to everyone to behave as though you are a close contact. Stay at home, other than for essential reasons.”