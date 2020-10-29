WARNING: Kildare shoppers warned of dangerous bacteria in popular fish product

The Food Safety Authority (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for certain batches of Baily and Kish Salmon Simply Smoked due to the detection of Listeria monocytogenes.

The alert was issued today, Wednesday, by the FSAI. It applies specifically to Baily and Kish Salmon Simply Smoked 100g and 200g packs with best before dates of 23/10/2020 and 24/10/2020, and Ireland listed as the country of origin.

The implicated batches have the Approval Number IE DN 0004 EC, and batch codes L2680 and L2540 as indicated in the table below:

"Kish Fish are recalling all packs of the above batches of its Baily & Kish Salmon Simply Smoked due to the detection of Listeria monocytogenes," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

"Consumers are advised to check their freezers for the implicated batches. Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the affected batches.

Nature Of Danger

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly. The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between 3 and 70 days.

Retailers are requested to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batches were sold.

Wholesalers/distributors are requested to contact their affected customers and recall the affected batch and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to their retailer customers.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.