LATEST: 49 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

There have been 49 new cases of Covid-19 reported in County Kildare today, out of a total of 939 nationwide.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of population is now 309.2, just 0.7 below the national figure. There have been 688 cases of the virus in Kildare over the last fortnight.

Three additional deaths were reported nationally today.

Of the cases reported today, 444 are men / 483 are women; 66% are under 45 years of age and the median age is 32 years old. Some 262 cases are in Dublin, 96 in Cork, 61 in Meath, 53 in Galway, 51 in Donegal and the remaining 413 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 341 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.