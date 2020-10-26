Missing: Boy (14) not seen since yesterday

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Cameron Cunningham, who went missing on Sunday, October 25, from his home in Tallaght, Co Dublin.

Cameron is described as being 5’ 9” in height, with a slim build, blue eyes and brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing grey Nike tracksuit bottoms, white runners and a green crosshatch jacket.



Anyone with any information on Cameron’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.