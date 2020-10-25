LATEST: 54 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare

There have been 54 new cases of Covid-19 reported in County Kildare today. The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now 303.4 - below the national level of 307.5. There have been 675 cases of the virus in the county over the last fortnight.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, no further deaths were reported today. There have been 1,025 new confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 508 are men / 506 are women; 71% are under 45 years of age; the median age is 31 years old.

Some 255 cases are in Dublin, 147 in Cork, 77 in Galway, 54 in Kildare, 53 in Donegal and the remaining 439 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today, 315 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. There have been 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “If you’re a confirmed case, have had a test or have symptoms of Covid-19, you must self-isolate for 10 days. If you live with a case or have been told you’re a close contact, you must restrict your movements for 14 days. Everyone else should stay at home, unless for essential reasons or for exercise within 5km of where you live.”