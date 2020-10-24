Outbreaks of Covid-19 on two Naas Hospital wards

There have been outbreaks of Covid-19 at two Naas Hospital wards, including the Lakeview psychiatric unit.

The Irish Examiner reported on Saturday that at least 18 staff and nine patients had tested positive for the virus, following the transfer of an infected patient from Dublin. The male patient had tested negative on his arrival, but subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Mass testing of hospital staff is currently underway. The Psychiatric Nurses Association have said that staff in the Lakeview Unit are under severe pressure.

The HSE has said that an outbreak control team is managing the cases in Lakeview, and in the general hospital.