UPDATE: Here are Kildare County Council's service arrangements during latest Level 5 lockdown

Here are Kildare County Council's service arrangements during the current Level 5 restrictions:

Access to offices in Naas and Athy:

The Councils offices at Naas and Athy will remain open by appointment only for essential services. We encourage our customers to conduct business via the following methods:

online services - http://kildare.ie/countycouncil/AllServices/OnlineServices/

email - customercare@kildarecoco.ie

phone - 045 980 200

Please only make an appointment to attend in person if your business is essential.

Kildare County Council asks that customers follow public health advice, stay within your 5km limit, and only make an appointment if it is essential to do so.

To make your appointment see - http://kildare.ie/countycouncil/OnlineBookingSystem/



Libraries:

It is not possible to visit Kildare Libraries during Level 5 restrictions. At present it is not possible to return library items you currently have on loan.

Customers can still access our full range of online Library services on our website www.kildare.ie/Library/OnlineServices

Full details on Kildare Library Service arrangements can be found at: http://kildare.ie/CountyCouncil/PressReleasesAdverts/LibraryServiceArrangements.html

Community Call Helpline

The Community Call Helpline remains operational and is available for older or vulnerable individuals in need of help with essentials such as food, prescriptions, medical transport etc.

Call freephone 1800 300 174 or email covidsupport@kildarecoco.ie.

Lines are open 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday.

Out of hours: 1890 50 03 33, for a callback on the next working day.



Recreation Facilities:

Kildare County Council playgrounds, skateparks, outdoor gyms and parks will remain open.

Social distancing should be respected in these spaces alongside other standard precautions i.e. remaining 2 meters from others and practicing respiratory hygiene and cough etiquette.



Civic Amenity Facilities

The Athy and Silliot Hill Civic Amenity Facilities are currently operating as normal.

Saturday should be avoided if possible due to increased levels of activity.

The following measures will be in place:

Contactless card payments should be made, where possible.

The public should assist staff in complying with physical distancing guidelines when using the facilities.

Please minimise your visits to both locations. Please wait until you have a larger volume of waste before visiting instead of frequent visits with small amounts of waste. Compressing the waste will help ensure you don’t need extra storage.

Athy https://www.aesirl.ie/home/civic-amenities/athy-recycling-centre/

Silliot Hill https://www.aesirl.ie/home/civic-amenities/silliot-hill-recycling-centre-civic-amenity/



Dog Control

The Council’s Dog Warden Service is operating on an emergency callout basis. The public are not permitted to visit the Dog Pound without an appointment. Tel.: 059 8623 388/ 045 980 588

Council Meetings

Statutory meetings of Kildare County Council will continue to take place, with appointment only access for media and members of the public. Enquiries to meetings@kildarecoco.ie

Service Continuity and Contacts:

Council staff will now focus on the critical essential services that must be maintained in accordance with the Council’s Business Continuity Plan.

Our Covid pages at http://kildare.ie/countycouncil/coronavirusinformation/ will be updated with a full list of these services and published tomorrow.



