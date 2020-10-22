No rowing back on sporting bans

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has told the Dáil there will be no change in the announcement last evening of the sports that must cease to operate for the following six week during the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister acknowledged that there has been much speculation, particularly around golf and tennis, but he emphasised that they would be remaining on the list of banned sports during the lockdown.

As was said previously, the Minister told the Dáil, only elite sports are exempt such as rugby, soccer and senior inter-county football and hurling.