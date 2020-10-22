Golf: Kildare's Lauren Walsh's maiden victory

Kill native and a member of Castlewarden Golf Club, Lauren Walsh, has landed her maiden individual US collegiate win with a stunning five stroke success at the Grandover Resort Women's Griffith Amateur in Greensboro in North Carolina.

Lauren who has recently been named on Golf Ireland's Women's High Performance Squad for 2021, started Sunday's final round with a two-stroke lead over Isabel Amezcua with the pair well clear of the field.

Amezcua could only manage a 78 on the day, while Lauren brought in a 74, leaving her no less than five points clear.

A great boost for the Castlewarden golfer on two fronts, both for her collegiate ranking points while also justifying her decision to return to The US amid covid 19 and her return to playing and competing once again