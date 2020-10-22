Gardaí launch investigation into the discovery of a body of a woman and unexplained death of an infant boy in Lucan

Gardaí are today conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman on the Lower Road, Strawberry Beds, Lucan, and the unexplained death of an infant boy in a house in Lucan.

At around 3.45am this morning, following reports of a pedestrian seen acting suspiciously at the toll plaza bridge on the M50, gardaí discovered the body of a woman at Lower Road, Strawberry Beds.

Gardaí then went to a house in Lucan where a seven-month-old baby boy was found in an unresponsive condition. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

An incident room has be established at Lucan Garda Station and a technical examination of the scene has taken place. The Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist have been notified.

The body of the infant has been removed to Crumlin Hospital and the body of the woman has been removed to the City Morgue in Dublin where post-mortem examinations will be carried out. The results of post-mortem examinations will determine the course of Garda investigations.

At this stage investigating gardaí are treating these incidents as a family tragedy and are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths. Investigations are ongoing.

The family of the mother and child have appealed for privacy at this sad time.