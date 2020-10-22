Kildare GAA: Confirmation no club games until 2021

Following a meeting last night of the Kildare CCCC, it has been decided that due to the current restrictions, it has been decided that no club games within the county will be played until 20021. It is hoped, when the time is right, to complete championship and leagues games come the New Year.

The full statement from the CCC reads as follows:

"Due to the ongoing Government measures, the CCC are unable to plan fixtures that would complete Adult and Minor Competitions in Kildare for 2020. Based on the information available to us at the moment, no fixtures can take place until at least December 1, therefore, it would not be practical to resume or complete the competitions before Christmas.

"Following a meeting of the CCC last night, a decision was taken that all outstanding Adult Championship fixtures 2020, including Minor Football, Minor Hurling and Relegation/Promotion Play Offs, will now be deferred and completed in 2021.

"Subject to Covid restrictions, the CCC would hope to recommence these outstanding fixtures, at the earliest, the week beginning February 1st 2021. The CCC will give adequate notice of Draft fixtures to Clubs to allow for appropriate preparation and training.

"A Competition/Championship that had not commenced in 2020 will not be played i.e. the U21 Hurling and Football Championships 2020.

"In terms of the 2021 fixture calendar, the CCC will be guided by the Master Fixture Plan from Croke Park in order to confirm the Club Fixture plan for 2021."

We appreciate all your patience, understanding and support throughout 2020, the statement ends.