Newbridge's Dining Room appeals for Christmas present donations for needy

The Dining Room in Newbridge, which provides hot food and provisions to those in need around the town, including the homeless and those struggling in emergency accommodation or their own homes, has appealed for Christmas present donations for its clients.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the group is unable to operation from its usual marquee location near Newbridge Town Hall, but it has made weekly deliveries to over 20 families and six homeless people in the town.

In a social media statement, the group said: "We understand that times are difficult for everyone this year, especially for those who have lost loved ones and jobs. So, this Christmas we would greatly appreciate any small gesture you can give to enable us to make a difference this festive season. From November 1 until December 10 we will be accepting items such as boxes of chocolates/biscuits, selection boxes, vouchers for €5/€10 eg. Tesco, Costa. Small family hampers and male/female gift sets. Regretfully no toys."

Those who wish to donate are asked to PM the group's Facebook page to arrange. Donations will be accepted up to December 10.

"We expect the numbers of people requiring our help to increase over the coming weeks. If you know of any family or individual struggling, please don't hesitate to give them our number, 089 2368114, or ask them to pm the page."