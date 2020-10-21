LEVEL 5: What's within the 5km radius of your home? This handy map answers just that!

The Government announced on Monday night that Ireland will move to Level 5 of the Plan for Living with COVID-19 from midnight on Wednesday for a period of six weeks.

As part of the Level 5 restrictions, the entire country will re-enter a full-scale lockdown with a 5km travel restriction and the closure of non-essential retail and services in response to growing Covid-19 case numbers.

Now, while most of us took full advantage of our 2km, and then 5km, radius back in March during the first lockdown, perhaps there's a road less travelled or a few hidden gems to explore this time around.

So, what's in your 5km radius?

If in doubt, and to prevent you from being hit by hefty fines and penalties, there's a handy online tool that will show you exactly where your radius extends to in a few quick taps.

Some may remember the tool from back in March when Irish software developer Dave Bolger launched the service and it proved a massive hit.

Simply drag the pin to your location on the map and see what's within your 5km limit. It's that easy!

If the map doesn't show; enable location services on your phone and for your browser, allow the site permission to access your location.

CLICK HERE to see what's within 5km from your home during lockdown.