Charity with several Kildare shops facing €1m funding shortfall due to retail closures under Level 5

The National Council for the Blind Ireland (NCBI) has voiced concern about its ability to continue to fund its frontline services due to the Level 5 restrictions being imposed, resulting in the temporary closure of its 114 shops nationwide from Wednesday, October 21.

NCBI, Ireland’s second largest charity retailer, states that this closure of up to six weeks will result in the loss of over €1m which goes towards the funding of its services for people who are blind or vision impaired.

NCBI has shops in Athy, Clane, Celbridge, Kildare town, Naas, Newbridge, Leixlip and Maynooth.

“We fully understand these measures are necessary in the interests of protecting public health but the consequences will result in considerable strain on funding for services provided by NCBI,” said Chris White, NCBI CEO.

“Our services throughout 2020 have been in high demand and we’ve responded accordingly to ensure people who are blind or vision impaired are supported and stay connected.

“Covid19 has affected everyone’s lives but it has also robbed people of their sense of touch, which is vital for people who are blind or vision impaired and has led to increased feelings of isolation and vulnerability.”

NCBI wished to thank their supporters for their ongoing custom, but asks them not to leave any donations at shop doors over the coming weeks.

It is hoped to reopen all shops as soon as allowed, but in the mean-time you can still support NCBI's frontline services by shopping online with Thriftify where hundreds of quality stock items are for sale.