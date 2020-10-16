LATEST: 32 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today; 1,000 nationwide

Some 32 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today; out of 1,000 nationwide. Three further deaths were notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of the cases notified today; 478 are men / 520 are women; 71% are under 45 years of age; and the median age is 31 years old. 254 of the cases are in Dublin, 102 in Meath, 88 in Cork, 81 in Cavan, 75 in Galway and the remaining 400 cases are spread across 20 counties.

Kildare's 14-day incidence rate per 1,000 of population is now 203.6, which is below the national average of 217.9. There have been 453 new cases of the virus in Kildare in the last fortnight.

Nationally, as of 2pm today 246 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, of which 30 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “Case numbers are continuing to rise. Right now, we need everyone to cut their social contacts to an absolute minimum. Every time you physically interact with another person, you are providing an opportunity for the virus to spread.”