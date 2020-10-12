Gardaí raid illicit midlands drinking dens in shebeen searches

A number of suspected shebeen premises have been searched by gardai in the midlands who are investigating alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation in support of current public health measures.

Three premises were searched under warrant by Gardaí in Counties Laois, Meath and Westmeath on Friday last, October 9. During the searches substantial quantities of alcohol were seized along with beer taps, coolers, kegs, spirit dispensers and other bar wear. All of those present were identified by Gardaí. No arrests were made in this phase of the investigations.

The investigations were launched following a number of reports from the public.

Deputy Commissioner Policing and Security John Twomey said, "The vast majority of licensed premises are complying with the public health guidelines and regulations.

"The operation of any unlicensed premises puts at risk individuals and communities. This is not acceptable and under Operation Navigation An Garda Síochána will continue to take appropriate action. I would also like to thank members of the public who brought some of these matters to our attention."

Enquiries are ongoing and files will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. An Garda Síochána are appealing to anyone with information about the operation of illegal shebeens to contact their local Garda Station.

The raided premises was well-equipped to cater to customers' needs