Curragh man allegedly involved in invoice redirect case

A man allegedly involved in redirecting a substantial sum of money is being prosecuted.

Ciaran Brennan, 26, whose address was given as Carna, Suncroft, is being prosecuted for a breach of the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act 2010 on November 19, 2019 at the AIB branch in Newbridge by allegedly possessing property the proceeds of criminal conduct.

He appeared at Naas District Court on October 8.

Sgt Brian Jacob said it would be alleged that an invoice redirect fraud had taken place.

It involved the transfer of €124,000.

He said the money “went into different accounts after that” and there was a loss of €60,000.

Judge Desmond Zaidan sent the defendant forward for trial to the current sitting of Naas Circuit Court, which began on October 6.

He granted free legal aid for a junior counsel and a senior counsel to be assigned to the case.