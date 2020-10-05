Covid-19 cases show weekend increase at Kildare, Laois and Offaly hospitals

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in Naas, Portlaoise and Offaly rose over the weekend.

The HSE Acute Hospital Daily Operations Updates published on Monday shows that Naas General Hospital reported three confirmed cases and three suspect cases on Sunday. One of the patients is in ICU. It had two ICU beds and four general beds when the HSE compiled figures.

There were two cases at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise as of 8pm on Sunday, October 4. One of the patients is in ICU. The number with Covid-19 at the Laois hospital fell to a single case late last week. There were no suspect Covid-19 cases in the Laois hospital on Sunday night.

There continue to be no spare critical care beds in the hospital which had 12 available general beds when the report was filed with the HSE Sunday.

The Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore now has eight confirmed Covid-19 cases one of whom is in ICU. None of the many other patients is suspected of having the virus. The Offaly hospital had two available ICU beds and five free general beds late Sunday.

Tallaght Hospital now has 20 confirmed cases and five suspected. It has two ICU beds and eight general beds available. St James' in Dublin has 15 confirmed and seven suspected cases of Covid-19. It has 31 general beds and five critical care beds available.

Nationally, there were 141 patients in hospitals with the disease with 74 suspect cases by late Sunday. Of these two categories, 36 people were receiving critical care.