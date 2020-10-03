Motorcyclist (60s) dies in Tullow road crash

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a motorcyclist and a car that occurred in the Mullawn area of Tullow, Co Carlow, this afternoon, at around 3.10pm.

The motorcyclist, a man ages in his 60s, was taken from the scene by air ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where he has since passed away. The driver of the car was uninjured.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.