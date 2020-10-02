LATEST: 19 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Nineteen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of a national total of 470. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 1 person with the virus has died.

Of the cases notified today;

· 225 are men / 242 are women

· 68% are under 45 years of age

· 40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 68 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 198 cases are in Dublin, 61 in Cork, 36 in Donegal, 19 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 12 in Kerry, 11 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 10 in Roscommon, 9 in Cavan, 9 in Clare, 9 in Kilkenny, 9 in Longford, 9 in Offaly, 9 in Westmeath, 8 in Louth, 7 in Tipperary, 7 in Wexford, with the remaining 17 cases in 7 counties.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The situation nationally is a matter of serious concern and NPHET is now recommending that no more than 2 households should meet at any given time. It is vital that everyone - families, friends and neighbours - limit the opportunities this virus has to move from person to person and stop the spread of the disease across households. Behave as though you have the virus and keep yourself and those around you safe – don’t take a risk by organising or attending gatherings with more than one other household.”