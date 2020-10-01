LATEST: Nine new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare today

Nine new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare today, out of 442 nationwide.

Four further deaths were reported today.

Of the cases notified today;

· 225 are men / 217 are women

· 67% are under 45 years of age

· 54% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 69 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 170 cases are in Dublin, 47 in Cork, 28 in Donegal, 23 in Meath, 21 in Galway, 20 in Monaghan, 14 in Clare, 12 in Roscommon, 11 in Laois, 11 in Longford, 10 in Cavan, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Tipperary, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Wicklow, 5 in Louth and 5 in Wexford with the remaining 28 cases in 9 counties.