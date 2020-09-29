LATEST: 11 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare

Eleven new cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Kildare, out of 363 nationally today. One further person has died.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, of the cases notified today;

· 172 are men /191 are women

· 64% are under 45 years of age

· 47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 58 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 154 cases are in Dublin, 40 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 16 in Wexford, 15 in Roscommon, 14 in Galway, 14 in Monaghan, 11 in Kildare, 11 in Meath, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 6 in Clare, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Tipperary with the remaining 29 cases in 9 counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Public buy-in and willingness to adhere to public health guidance remains the frontline of our defence against the spread of Covid-19. The vast majority of people continue to take the necessary steps in their everyday activities to protect themselves and others.

“If you start to experience symptoms, stay at home and contact your GP to assess your need for a Covid-19 test as soon as possible. If you have been informed that you are a close contact of someone who has the illness, please don’t meet up with other people, including your family or friends, don’t go to work or college, don’t play sport, and avail of a test when it is offered. I know that these are difficult choices for people to make, but each individual effort will make a significant impact on the spread of this disease and, ultimately, on the numbers of deaths that we can prevent this winter.”