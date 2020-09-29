DON'T MISS OUT! First Days at School Junior Infants picture supplement in this week's Leinster Leader
Out with issue dated Tuesday, September 29
Some of the most eagerly anticipated and much-loved Leinster Leader editions each year are those with our First Day at School Junior Infants supplement, featuring pictures of the Junior Infants from schools across the county.
The First Day at School 2020 was like no other owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and with schools being closed since last March, a huge volume of work was undertaken by school board of managements, principals and teachers in the preparation for their September reopening.
Thanks to photographer Aishling Conway, and the schools and pupils, the first of this year's First Day at School Junior Infants supplement - in the issue of Tuesday, September 29 - features pictures from 14 schools
As usual, this year's issue features lots of big smiles from all the little scholars in their new classes.
We have been bringing out this supplement for many years now, and it always gets a great response from schools, parents and communities.
Make sure to get your hands on a copy of this week's Leinster Leader - don't miss out!
SCHOOLS FEATURED - ISSUE SEPTEMBER 29
Scoil Bhríde, Naas
St Corban's, Naas
St David's, Naas
Scoil Mhuire, Ballymore Eustace
Scoil Bhríde, Kill
Killashee MDNS
Scoil Bhríde, Athgarvan
Curragh GNS
Scoil an Linbh Íosa, Ballycane
St Patrick's NS, Newbridge
Scoil Bhríde, Kilcullen
Ballyshannon NS
Naas Community NS
Scoil Bhríde, Straffan
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on