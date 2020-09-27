LATEST: Five new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today, out of a national total of 430.

No further deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Of the cases notified today;

· 222 are men / 208 are women

· 72% are under 45 years of age

· 40% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

· 59 cases have been identified as community transmission

· 212 cases are in Dublin, 54 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 23 in Galway, 16 in Louth, 15 in Monaghan, 12 in Clare, 12 in Meath, 9 in Cavan, 8 in Roscommon, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Limerick, 5 in Kildare, 5 in Tipperary with the remaining 23 cases in 9 counties.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “As we start into this new week, I am asking every household across the country to sit together this evening and make a plan to reduce the number of people you meet this week.

“We have absolutely no room for complacency. If every person, family, workplace and organisation does not play their part the situation will continue to deteriorate.

“For people who live in Donegal and Dublin remember Government advice is to work from home unless it is essential to attend in person. For people living in these and all other counties, assume that COVID-19 is circulating in your community and act accordingly.”