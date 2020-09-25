Naas school is closed today but not because of the Covid-19 case there

A Naas primary school was closed today – but not because of a coronavirus outbreak.

None of the 412 pupils or the approximately 27 staff members turned up at Gaelscoil Nás na Riogh this morning.

It's understood that there is a single Covid-19 case at the school - but it's not known if a staff member or a pupil has been affected.

Parents have been notified of this as has the Health Service Executive and HSE protocols are being followed.

The school was due to be closed today anyway and parents were informed of this some time ago - long before the coronavirus case materialised.

The school is located at the Piper's Hill education campus on Kilcullen Road.

It is due to reopen as normal on Monday.