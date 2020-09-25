And now for some good news.....the weather's looking positively good for County Kildare

The weather will be fresh today with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers. Met Eireann says heavy showers will mainly affect Atlantic counties this morning. However, into the afternoon, showers will mainly affect the north and northeast. Becoming mostly dry elsewhere with rather brisk northwest breezes easing off. Cool with highest temperatures ranging 11 to 14 degrees. Later this evening some light rain or drizzle will develop in the far southwest.

There’s not likely to be any rain in County Kildare until next Wednesday.

Predominantly dry tonight with clear spells. Some mist or fog patches inland later in near calm. Turning cold with lowest temperatures generally of 0 to 4 degrees, potentially dropping lower locally with grass frost in places. However, milder in the southwest with lows of 5 to 7 degrees, as the rain and drizzle continues overnight.

Mist, fog and any frost will clear early Saturday to leave a dry day with spells of crisp autumn sunshine. Cool in light northerly breezes with highest temperatures ranging 11 to 14 degrees.