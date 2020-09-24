Deaths in Co Kildare - September 24, 2020

Mary Kane (née Hill), Straffan, Kildare

September 23. Peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, Joe, sons, Joey and Dermot, daughters, Monica, Brenda, Maura, Jacinta, Noeleen and Mairead, sons in-law, daughers in-law, grandchildren, sisters, Monica and Essie, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current Government restrictions regarding Covid 19 a private family service will be held for Mary. Those wishing to leave their condolences may do so via RIP.ie's condolence section. Those wishing to view Mary's service can do so on Friday at 12 noon on www.celstra.ie.

Cyril Thompson

Cyril Thompson, Bawnogue, Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Monasterevin

September 23. At his residence after a long illness bravely borne. Sadly, missed by his loving wife Kay, his beloved children, Carol, Joe, Suzanne and Peter, his adored grandchildren Arnaud, Laura, Carla, Jake, Ava and Adam, son-in-law Surj, daughter-in-law Helen, his brothers Brendan, Kieran and Kevin, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home, private family only please. Removal from his home on Saturday afternoon, 26th September, at 1.30pm, to arrive at St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Sympathisers may wish to line the route as the Funeral cortege proceeds to the St. Lazerian’s Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Funeral Mass may be view by clicking on the following link. https://www.leighlinparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Charlotte Christina (Iny) Worrell (née Crampton)

September 22. Peacefully at home. Predeceased by her husband Archie, her sisters Vera, Gladys, Ruby, Pearl, her brother Sonny, grandson Colin,daughter-in-law Geraldine and son-in-law Christy. She will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family, Francis, Harry, Dorothy, Stanley, Godfrey, Carol, Mervyn, Georgie, Shirley and Mavis, her sisters Pat , Evelyn and Mavis, brother Mervyn, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law,brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, extended family and friends. Due to Government restrictions and guidelines regarding Funerals a family funeral will take place. Arriving at St John the Evangelist Church in Monasterevin at 7pm on Wednesday. Funeral Service on Thursday at 2pm followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Livestream service https ://us02web.zoom.us/j/6949803979 Family flowers only. Donations to Monasterevin Day Care Centre C/O Persse Funeral Directors.