LATEST: 30 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare today

Thirty new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare today, out of a national total of 334. No new deaths have been confirmed from the virus. There is now a total of 33,444 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today; 158 are men / 175 are women; 72% are under 45 years of age; 53% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 55 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Some 174 cases are in Dublin, 34 in Cork, 30 in Kildare, 18 in Donegal, 10 in Galway, 10 in Louth, 6 in Clare, 6 in Mayo, 6 in Meath, 6 in Roscommon, 6 in Waterford, 5 in Limerick, with the remaining 23 spread across 11 counties.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Despite accounting for just a quarter of the population, people aged 15 – 34 years of age account for 40% of COVID-19 cases in the past two months. This is not surprising as they are more likely to be moving about in the community, going to school, higher education or work, and keeping our economy and key services going.

“For teenagers and people in their 20s and 30s in particular, I know that what has been, and is being asked of you again is extraordinary. This pandemic has impacted on your education, your employment, your relationships and your social lives. The vast majority have done the right thing – have heeded public health advice and kept themselves and their families safe.

“But the disease is continuing to spread disproportionately among younger people at present. And so, I am asking you to stick with this and continue to follow the public health advice.

“Be a role model for others. Limit the number of people you meet, maintain 2m physical distance, wear a face covering, wash your hands well and often. Together, every safe behaviour counts.”