Mattress amnesty! Kildare County Council to hold FREE mattress recycling day next week

Kildare County Council is offering a mattress recycling amnesty for one day only next week.

Householders who want to get rid of an old mattress - or three - are asked to bring it to Silliot Hill Recycling Centre, Kilcullen, on Wednesday, September 30, from 9am to 3pm sharp, for free recycling.

Some restrictions apply. A strict limit of three mattresses per vehicle will be in operation; no other waste such as bed bases will be accepted free; and mattresses must be clean and dry.

For more information, contact Kildare County Council at 045 980588 or www.kildare.ie/countycouncil/environment/

This Anti-Dumping Initiative project is supported by Kildare County Council and the Eastern-Midlands Region Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authority.




