Kildare Country Market is returning to the Friary Hall in Kildare town from Thursday next, September 24, between 9.45am and 12 noon. A range of freshly baked breads, scones, cakes, and savoury meals will be available as well as homemade jam, honey, and seasonal vegetables/fruit.

There will also be some bags and hand knits available. All are welcome to shop and support.