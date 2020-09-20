LATEST: 11 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare today

Eleven new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare today, out of a total of 396 nationally. No new deaths have been reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

Of the cases notified today; 172 are men / 224 are women; 70% are under 45 years of age; 26% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 58 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Some 241 cases are in Dublin, 36 in Cork, 19 in Donegal, 12 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, 9 in Monaghan, 7 in Louth, 6 in Clare, 6 in Offaly, 6 in Waterford and 5 in Wicklow, with the remaining 27 cases spread across 11 counties.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The cases we are reporting today were seeded in the last week.

“This virus spreads from person to person. We now have a collective task across the country to break the chains of transmission and stop this virus from spreading further.

“Plan to see half the number of people this week that you saw last week. When you do meet, do so safely – keep your distance, wear a face covering if appropriate and wash your hands.

“Every individual action we take to interrupt the transmission of this disease keeps ourselves and our families safe.”