Intel donates property marker to Leixlip gardaí

Last week Intel donated a property marking machine to the Leixlip Garda station.

The machine uses a tungsten carbide-tipped pin to indent an object with dots to create a visible, permanent unique number. This enables the local Gardaí to inscribe a unique identifier, for example a property’s Eircode, onto specific household items and property such as bikes. If property is lost or stolen and later recovered by the Gardaí they can return the items swiftly to their owners.

It can be used to emboss a variety of different items such as garage and garden tools, power tools, computers and electrical devices, many mobile phones and tablets, equestrian tack, golf clubs, musical instrument cases and cycles.

Thanking Intel, an Garda Síochána said, ‘This enables people to identify their property and is a deterrent to criminals”.