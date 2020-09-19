Bumper Euromillions win in Kildare last night

Kildare EuroMillions players are being asked to check their tickets today after a top prize was won in the county last night.

A winning ticket of the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize was bought in Kilcock.

The winning Quick Pick EuroMillions Plus ticket, which is now worth €500,000, was sold at the L’Horizon convenience store in the centre of Kilcock town.

This is the 21st EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 won in Ireland so far this year, with all 21 winners sharing a whopping €10.5 million in prizes.

Meanwhile, another EuroMillions player in Kilkenny is also be celebrating today after they won the Match 5 + Lucky Star prize of €166,116 in last night’s draw. The winning Advance Play, Quick Pick ticket was sold at Eiver’s Spar store in Irishtown in the centre of Kilkenny city on Friday, September 4.

The winning numbers of the main EuroMillions draw were: 02, 10, 19, 25, 45 and the Lucky Stars were 01 and 07.

The winning numbers from last night’s EuroMillions Plus draw are: 03, 09, 17, 22 and 46.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “With so many prize winners in last night’s EuroMillions draw, we are asking all of our players to check their tickets very carefully. If you are the winner of any of the big prizes, please contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.”