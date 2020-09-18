LATEST: 22 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Twenty-two new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Kildare today, out of 253 nationwide. Three further deaths have been notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Of the cases notified today; 143 are men / 108 are women; 71% are under 45 years of age; 45% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 61 cases have been identified as community transmission.

116 cases are in Dublin, 22 in Kildare, 14 in Cork, 14 in Galway, 13 in Donegal, 10 in Limerick, 10 in Louth, 9 in Mayo, 8 in Waterford, 7 in Wicklow and the remaining 30 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.