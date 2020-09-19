Animals in Need: Support the KWWSPCA Shelter’s Pop Up Shop in Newbridge

Exciting news and a date for your diary! The KWWWSPCA will be holding a fund raising Pop Up Shop on Saturday, September 26, and Sunday 27, in The Courtyard Shopping Centre, Newbridge (beside Eddie Rockets) to raise funds for the animals in its care. The shop will be open from 10.30am to 5.30pm each day. Ladies designer clothes and accessories will be on sale at amazing prices.

We will also have some nice gift items and homewares too — something for every taste, size and budget. We will be following Covid-19 restrictions in store: masks to be worn, social distancing and hand sanitiser on entry. Please support us as the Society is greatly in need of funds.



MORE FACE MASKS FOR SALE IN NOAH’S ARK, NEWBRIDGE

A new supply of cotton face masks is on sale in the KWWSPCA Charity Shop, Noah’s Ark, in Cutlery Road, Newbridge, made by one of our loyal volunteers. Call in to see the wide range of patterns. €7 each or €20 for three masks and all the proceeds from the sale go to helping the animals in the care of the KWWSPCA.

DOG OF THE WEEK – JJ

JJ is a very amiable Staffie cross who has just come in to the care of the KWWSPCA and is looking for his forever home. His tail never stops wagging and he loves to be with people, and appears to be good with other dogs.

He loves to play ball and other games. He is a very strong dog and will need a strong handler to take him on walks, but he is very good natured.

We would like his new owner to have experience of this or similar breeds. He will need a very secure garden.

If you are interested in adopting JJ, please submit an expression of interest form which can be found at www.kwwspca.ie. No calls please.

JJ is microchipped (972274200127700), his origin is Ireland and he has been neutered and will be fully vaccinated before going to his new home. We ask for a minimum rehoming donation of €150 when a dog is rehomed to partly offset veterinary and other costs, a dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption.

About us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.



Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook