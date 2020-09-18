16 pubs face prosecution over Covid-19 breaches last week

Under Operation Navigation, An Garda Síochána has continued to find widespread compliance by licensed premises with the public health regulations.



From 7pm on Friday, July 3 to midnight on Sunday, September 13, An Garda Síochána has conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises throughout the country under Operation Navigation to support public health guidelines.

To date, the vast majority of licensed premises operating have been found to be in compliance with regulations and licensing laws.

From Monday, September 7 to Sunday, September 13, 16 potential breach incidents were found by Gardaí. Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.

The cumulative total of potential breach incidents since Operation Navigation began is now 216.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, "There continues to be a very high level of compliance among licensed premises. This is welcome. However, some licensed premises are risking the health of their employees, customers and local communities.

"Customers of such premises should also consider the risks to themselves, and their family and friends from ignoring public health advice and regulations.”