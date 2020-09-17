LATEST: 17 new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

Some 17 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, of 240 nationwide. One further death has occurred due to the virus.

Of today's cases, 119 are men/120 are women, 61% are under 45 years of age, 47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, 44 cases have been identified as community transmission.

119 of the cases are in Dublin, 19 in Wicklow, 17 in Kildare, 16 in Donegal, 15 in Waterford, 10 in Limerick, 8 in Cork, 6 in Louth, 5 in Wexford and the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “50% of today’s cases are in Dublin. We are now seeing a higher proportion of cases in older age groups.

“Act now to save lives. Limit your contacts as much as possible. Assume you and those you meet are infectious, keep your distance and do your part to keep others safe.”