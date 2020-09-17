Alzheimer's Memory Walks to take place across Kildare and the country this Sunday

The first Alzheimer's Memory Walk will take place this Sunday, September 20, to mark world Alzheimer's Month 2020.

Supporters are asked to walk alone, with family or friends to raise money for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland. The walk can be as long or short, and follow any route, the participant wants. The event is supported by Iceland, and beauty expert Pamela Laird is the event ambassador.

The ASI is hoping that 6,000 walkers across Ireland will help it raise €100,000 for vital services that are helping to support people with dementia and their family carers across Ireland through the Covid-19 public health emergency and the aftermath of the lockdown.

One of those walkers will be Pamela Laird who is delighted to back the campaign and has shared her family connection with dementia as her father, Sylvester, was diagnosed with dementia in 2016. The Dublin-based entrepreneur has said while the family started noticing changes with her father as far back as 2010, the dementia diagnosis was still very challenging for them all to deal with – especially when the Covid-19 lockdown hit forcing the closure of vital face-to-face services.

The former Dragons Den and the BBC’s Apprentice contestant wants to put a spotlight on dementia during World Alzheimer’s Month and encourage others to reach out for support – like a member of her own family did when they completed The ASI’s family carer training course. Pamela will be doing the walk with her mam Yvonne and her chihuahua, Tallulah, and wants others to do the same.

"The Alzheimer Society of Ireland does excellent work throughout the country and my family have used their supports to help my dad with his journey with dementia," said Pamela. "They need to keep fundraising to keep their services running. Through my father’s diagnosis of dementia I am all too aware of what so many families go through in Ireland – the confusion, the sadness and the isolation. It’s at a time like this where we need to remember those suffering alone and get them the support that they desperately need. During Alzheimer’s Month 2020, I really want to put a spotlight on dementia as it desperately needs our attention. I’m really looking forward to taking part in Alzheimer’s Memory Walk on Sunday, September 20. I would encourage everyone to do the same, it’s so simple. Go to www.memorywalk.ie for details.”

Alzheimer’s Memory Walk is guaranteed to be a feel-good and uplifting occasion and people are being encouraged to plan their own socially-distanced walk solo, with their household or within their community. So, whether that’s 5km, 10km or whatever distance people like – It’s Your Walk, Your Way. There are family-friendly prices €5 for kids and €18 for adults.

Participants can share pictures from the day on social media, using the hashtags #ASIMemoryWalk and #LetsWalkTogether

The ASI is the national leader in understanding and providing dementia-specific supports and services. With a national network of over 120 specialist services, 900 staff and 300 volunteers, each year they provide almost 900,000 hours of community-based, dementia-specific care throughout Ireland. For more information see www.alzheimer.ie

For more information on the ASI's supports and services during this challenging time, please contact The Alzheimer Society of Ireland National Helpline where you can now also book in a 1:1 session with a Dementia Nurse or Dementia Adviser. The Helpline is open six days a week Monday to Friday 10am–5pm and Saturday 10am–4pm on 1800 341 341. Email at helpline@alzheimer.ie or via Live Chat at www.alzheimer.ie.