Significant amount of cannabis and cocaine seized in Dublin last night

As part of an intelligence led operation targeting organised criminality, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) carried out an intervention on three vehicles at Swords County Dublin, last night.

During the course of the operation, Gardaí seized cocaine to the value of €350,000 and cannabis to the value of €260,000 (pending analysis).

Three men (aged 49, 46 and 42 years) were arrested at the scene and are currently detained pursuant to Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at North Dublin Garda Stations.

Speaking today Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Organised and Serious Crime said: "An Garda Síochána is committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals supplying drugs to our communities. This seizure of a substantial quantity of cocaine and cannabis is significant in this regard.”