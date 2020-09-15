Jobs: Caretaker required at Scoil Mhuire, Clane

A caretaker is required for Scoil Mhuire, Clane - 39 hours per week. The successful candidate will be of good character, enjoy working in a busy school atmosphere, has good DIY skills and experience in plumbing and electrical work.

This position requires flexibility and mobility. The duty specification for the caretaker can be seen on the school website www.scoilmhuireclane.ie.

Apply by CV and letter, giving two recent referees and their phone numbers, by 12 pm on Thursday September 24, 2020 to: The Secretary, Board of Management, Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, Naas Co Kildare. Shortlisting may apply.