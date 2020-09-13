LATEST: Eight new cases of Covid-19 in Kildare today

A further eight cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare today, of 255 nationwide. One further person has died from the virus in Ireland, it was reported in today's figures.

Of the cases notified today, 129 are men and 123 are women; 68% are under 45 years of age; 34% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; and 69 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Some 156 cases are in Dublin, 22 in Waterford,13 in Donegal, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Clare and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.