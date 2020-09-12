LATEST: Two deaths from Covid-19 in Ireland today; 159 new cases

Two deaths from Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland today, along with 159 new cases of the virus.

Of the cases notified today; 70 are men / 89 are women; 65% are under 45 years of age; 51% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case; 23 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Some 75 of today's cases are in Dublin, 10 in Louth, 6 in Cork, 6 in Donegal, 6 in Meath, 5 in Laois, 5 in Wexford, and the remaining 46 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “47% of the cases reported today are in Dublin City and County. For the people of Dublin in particular, this is a critical moment to address the spread of the disease in the community. Individual choices can make all the difference - reconsider your plans for the weekend, reduce the number of people that you meet and avoid social activities that involve large groups of people.

"Covid-19 is a highly infectious disease that can spread even when you have no symptoms. Remember, when you do meet with friends, family and colleagues, staying 2m apart is the best way to keep everyone safe.”