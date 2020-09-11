Newbridge-based Pfizer wants permission for solar panels

Newbridge-based pharma giant Pfizer wants to install solar panels at its Little Connell plant.

The company has sought planning permission from Kildare County Council to install almost 200 square metes of the panels between two buildings.

The company also wants to extend a building and and erect a canopy above between two buildings. The company is also seeking retention permission for a ground floor office and two toilets.