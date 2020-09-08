LATEST: 25 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Kildare today

Some 25 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare today. The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed that 1 person with Covid-19 has died.

307 new cases of the virus were confirmed today. Of these, 160 are men / 146 are women; 73% are under 45 years of age; 64% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 72 cases have been identified as community transmission.

182 cases are in Dublin, 25 in Kildare, 19 in Limerick, 15 in Wexford, 15 in Louth, 8 in Wicklow, 6 in Galway, 6 in Clare, 6 in Kilkenny and the remaining 25 cases are located in Cavan, Cork, Donegal, Kerry, Longford, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “182 of today’s cases are located in Dublin and at least 44 of these are associated with community transmission.

“I urge everyone to follow the public health advice and keep your distance. Do not underestimate the risks associated with any of your interactions, including with your family, friends or work colleagues. Now is not a time to let down your guard – assume that you or those that you meet may be infectious and act accordingly.”